Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Abilene man pleads guilty to killing woman with cleaver, burying remains under home
Top Stories
Petition calls for replacement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem
Video
7 people die in car crash during Texas Border Patrol chase
Taylor County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 71 now active
Health officials believe 20 million Americans have had COVID-19
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Dave Campbell’s Football Magazine picks seven 3A Big Country schools to make playoffs
Video
Top Stories
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
Class 4A High School Football Preview
Video
Southland Conference Releases Spring 2020 Commissioner’s Honor Roll
Cowboys’ Prescott signs $31M tag, still time for longer deal
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de junio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de junio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de junio, 2020
Video
Abilene Freedom Festival anuncia cambios en lineup musical
9 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en el condado de Taylor, un total de 298
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de junio, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Destination Texas
Protecting Against Predators
Clear The Shelters
Mental Health Matters
Tour de Gap
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Changes to KTAB’s Signal
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Top Story
Firefighters battle blaze at south Abilene business
Space heater causes house fire in north Abilene
Abilene Police Search for Leads in 4-Year-Old Case
Recent Murder Suspect Given Plea Deal in Previous Case
Video
Major Crime Scene Under Investigation North of Abilene
More Top Story Headlines
Longtime Abilene Police Officer Passes Away
Dyess Family Receives Surprise After Return from Deployment
Video
Cowboy’s Success Brings in Big Business for Abilene
Video
Murder Victims Family Reacts to Life Sentence
Video
17-Year-Old Confesses to Killing Parents in Brown County
Fallen Eastland County Deputy Honored
Video
Abilene Man Charged in Apartment Complex Shooting
Eastland County Man Charged with Murder Speaks Out
Video
Friday Weather Outlook: Another Hot Afternoon
Wednesday Weather Outlook: Another Warm, Sunny Day
Don't Miss
Freedom Festival & WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular taking place in Abilene July 4
Video
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss