Put it on your calendar today – Saturday, July 27th and Sunday, July 28th, 2019: this year’s edition of one of Texas’ premiere summer rides. This year registration will include a BBQ lunch for all Saturday ride registrants. And we’re bringing back the Steamboat Mountain Challenge Time Trial on Sunday along with the awards presentation and light brunch at Main Street Station in Buffalo Gap.

As you know, we survey what the participants in the Tour have to say every year, and we listen. Several have asked for a few more miles for the middle distance route, so we’re introducing a new middle distance ride: 31.6 miles, or 50K. It adds about 4 miles to the beautiful climb through Lemons Gap, then loops around Griffith Lake and rejoins the route.

REGISTER NOW | Click here to register for Tour de Gap







2019 Schedule

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

11:59 PM: Online registration closes. Day-of Registration and payment will be available beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday, July 26, 2019

Early Packet Pick-up, Biketown, 1789 Industrial Blvd., Abilene 79602

Inside: 10:00 a.m. until the store closes at 6:00 p.m.

Pre-Ride Party in the Parking Lot at Biketown

Outside in the parking lot: Packet Pick-up Continues, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 +

Music, hamburgers or hot dogs available (tentatively scheduled)

Saturday, July 27, 2019

On-site Registration and Payment at the Old Settlers Reunion Grounds

6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. for 100K riders, 50K riders and 11 mile riders

7:35 to 7:45 a.m. for 50K riders and 11 mile riders

7:30 a.m. 100K Start

8:00 a.m. 50K (31.6 mile) Start

followed by 11 mile Start

After 11 milers come in – Award Prizes and Swag Raffle

After 50K riders come in – Award Prizes and Swag Raffle

After 100K riders come in – Award Prizes and Swag Raffle

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. BBQ Lunch served

1:30 p.m. Course Closes

Sunday, July 28, 2019

7:30 a.m. Registration for the Steamboat Challenge Time Trial

Main Street Station, Litle St. (FM 613) at Main Street, south part of Buffalo Gap

Free Continental breakfast available sponsored by H-E-B

8:30 a.m. First Rider out

10:30 a.m. (approximate depending on number of riders)

Awards at Main Street Station