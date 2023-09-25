EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler driver was killed after hitting a cow in Eastland County early Monday morning.

Alberto Salazar, 43, of Breckenridge, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 183 near County Road 156 just after 3:00 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Salazar was traveling south down the highway when he struck a black cow that was standing in the road, causing his truck and trailer to overturn.

No one else was involved in this fatal crash and no further information has been released.