18-wheeler falls from overpass in Callahan County, catches fire

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler fell from an overpass in Callahan County and caught fire Monday morning.

The truck, for unknown reasons, left Interstate 20 near mile marker 320 just before 11:30 a.m.

It flew off the overpass and crashed into the embankment below, catching fire.

Surrounding ground and grass then ignited, causing the fire to spread down the side of I-20, but it has since been put out.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, is receiving treatment at Hendrick Medical Center and is in good condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

