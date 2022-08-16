TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two children were not injured after a fiery crash in Taylor County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 707 in Caps just before 3:30 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck hit a car at the intersection, causing the car to crash into a fence and catch fire.

An adult male and two children who were inside the car were not injured, and a female passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries. The lone occupant of the truck was also not injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash, and no citations have been issued at this time.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional information.