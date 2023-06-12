COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and two others injured during a 6-vehice chain-reaction crash in Comanche County Saturday evening.

The crash happened on US 67 3 miles east of Coleman around 5:15 p.m.

A Texas Department of Public Safety crash report reveals a pickup truck and SUV were traveling east down the highway. The driver of the pickup attempted to pass the SUV by getting into the westbound lane, where a car was coming with not enough time to fully move out of the way.

What followed was a large chain-reaction crash involving the truck, SUV, and car, as well as three motorcycles that were also traveling west down the highway.

All vehicles attempted evasive action, causing several collisions.

Jimmy Crosson, 78, of Comanche, and Steven Stuart, 32, of Coleman, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Crosson was the driver of the SUV and Stuart was one of the motorcyclists.

Both other motorcyclists sustained injuries during the crash as well – one had non-life threatening injuries and the other is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities are now searching for the driver of the pickup, who fled the scene. The pickup is described as a newer model Ford with damage on the left side. It’s unknown if anyone inside the pickup was injured during the crash.

No further information has been released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any updates as the investigation continues.