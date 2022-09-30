RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened on US 83 south of Winters around 1:30 p.m.

The press release reveals Presley was driving north in a pickup truck when he crossed the center lane and slammed into a semi-truck pulling a trailer before crashing into Lenk’s car.

Three passengers in Lenk’s car, including two children, were hospitalized with serious injuries. Their current conditions are not known.

Presley was the only occupant in his pickup, and the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash, and no further information has ben released.