BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday.

The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one became trapped and unresponsive.

Juveniles involved in the crash got aid from nearby adults, who the Sheriff’s Office say helped free the trapped juvenile. He then was given CPR and revitalized by some of the other juveniles while being rushed to the hospital in a pickup.

This victim, who was the only to sustain notable injury during the crash, was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Ft. Worth, where their current condition is not known.

No further information has been released.