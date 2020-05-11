2-month-old baby killed in Coleman County crash on Mother’s Day

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2-month-old infant was killed in a crash in Coleman County on Mother’s Day.

Coleman police say the crash happened at the intersection of N. Colorado Street and the U.S. 84 bypass Sunday, May 10.

A press release says a jeep carrying two adults and the 2-month-old baby, all from Kerrville, failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling south on the U.S. 84 bypass.

The jeep went into a ditch and rolled over onto its top upon impact.

Police say the adult occupants of the jeep were not wearing seat belts and the infant was not secured in a safety seat.

Both adults were flown to Hendrick Medical Center and are recovering in unknown condition, and the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital in Coleman.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and the Coleman Police Department is still investigating this crash.

