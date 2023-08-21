ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd bicyclist has been hospitalized after another crash in Abilene Monday afternoon.

This crash happened at the intersection of Fairmount Street and Lexington Avenue just before 4:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a vehicle traveling down Fairmont Street stopped at a stop sign then kept going, hitting a motorized bicyclist who was traveling north on Lexington.

The bicyclist was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a bicyclist was struck and hospitalized while trying to walk his bicycle across Winters Freeway in Abilene.

His current condition is not known at this time.

No further information on these crashes has been released.

