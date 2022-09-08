DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As travelers enter Desdemona Texas on FM 8, a particularly steep curve with little signage has caused more than its share of rollover wrecks. Desdemona Fire Chief Johnny Hart says he and his crew respond to multiple wrecks a year in that one location.

“At least two or three times a year we have a rollover truck here. This year – we’ve had seven,” says Hart.

So far there have been no fatalities — a streak Hart and the rest of the town would like to continue. Though with each passing day, the potential for death looms. Hart says he believes it’s only a matter of time.

“Just an area of concern all the time. As you can see, all the debris and everything around here. What really brought it all to light was this last accident,” says Hart.

The most recent accident saw a car transport vehicle and gravel truck Collide in flames, each driver thankfully walking away with their lives.

“Two drivers were very lucky to have been able to go home…we’re very blessed that that hasn’t happened so far. But I think that this corner and the road being what it is. . . it’s a ticking time bomb, and so it’s only a matter of time before somebody dies here,” says Hart.

The danger lies in lack of awareness. Desdemona local and shop owner Terry Benson says he’s seen many wrecks down that stretch of road, and he believes they are most often caused by driver inattention.

“It’s not all that dangerous if you’re paying attention to what you’re doing, paying attention to the speed. There’s nothing to it if you do it at 35 like it says, but not 65,” says Benson.

Hart is now reaching out to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) seeking some kind of change to either the design or signage of the area.

“I think that if we could have something more visible maybe flashing signs or flashing curve signs up that it would help,” Hart says.

In response to this concern the interim director of maintenance for TxDOT Brownwood released the following statement:

“The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will perform a speed study in this area. If a change of speed is warranted, this action must be approved by the Texas Transportation Commission. This process can take several months. There are times when a speed study indicates no change is needed. In the meantime, TxDOT is planning to install red borders on the 55-mph speed sign as motorists approach the town of Desdemona, on FM 2214 and FM 8 eastbound, in an effort increase visibility and awareness of the current speed limit. Implementing the red border on speed signs can be accomplished fairly quickly.” Texas Department of Transportation Brownwood.

Hart says he knows change is often slow and there are many roads to be considered on the budget, but he hopes change will come for his town.

“We’re concerned and we just want something done about it before somebody dies,” Hart says.