ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 83/84 Sunday evening.

Police say Donald Neil Chick, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway near Antilley Road around 5:20 p.m.

Investigators report Chick was trying to enter the southbound lanes of the highway when his pickup veered off the roadway, crossed two lanes of traffic, then struck a concrete barrier.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this crash.

It’s currently unknown if Chick was intoxicated, but he was wearing his seatbelt and the investigation is ongoing.

Chick’s death marks the 6th traffic fatality in Abilene over the past two weeks, and a seventh life was lost in a fatal fire Friday. These are the incidents as reported by police:

April 26 – 2500 block of E Hwy 80, motorcycle vs vehicle, both motorcycle riders perished

– 600 block of T&P Lane – man lost his life in a crash May 4 – Hwy 83/84, two people died. 97 yr. old traveling the wrong way and crashed head-on into a 36-year-old female driver

– 1300 block S. Crockett, one person perished in a fatal fire May 8 – 6000 block of Hwy 83/84, one person was killed when his truck hit a cement barrier

The Abilene Police Department says this has been a “difficult 2-week span” and is reminding citizens to “stay safe out there”.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.