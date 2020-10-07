JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed after crashing into a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe in Jones County Monday night.
Jeremy D. Atchison, 32, of Abilene was pronounced dead at Hendrick Medical Center following the crash on US 83 in Jones County just before 8:15 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash report says Atchison was driving north on the highway when he swerved to avoid a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe in front of him. However, he hit the Model A, causing his 2013 Ford Edge to skid then rollover.
No injuries to the driver of the Model A were noted in the report.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
Latest Posts:
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta emerging over Gulf after Mexico landfall, watches and warnings issued for US
- Texas Supreme Court rules Harris County Clerk cannot send all registered voters mail-in ballot applications
- Abilene man killed after crashing into 1930 Ford Model A
- Buffalo Bill’s house from ‘Silence of the Lambs’ up for sale just in time for Halloween
- Brownwood High School cancels varsity football activities after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19