Abilene man killed after running stop sign in Texas Panhandle

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed after running a stop sign in the Texas Panhandle Thursday.
Gary Hiler, 69, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on SH 207 at the I-40 frontage road around 9:30 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The report states Hiler disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and pulled in front of an 18-wheeler.
No other injuries were reported.
This crash is still under investigation.
