Abilene man killed in crash near San Angelo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a crash near San Angelo Saturday night.
Daniel Clain Lott, 60, of Abilene, was pronounced dead following the crash on Hwy 277 around 8:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The report states Lott was traveling north down the highway when he drove into the other lane in a no passing zone and struck a vehicle that was traveling south.
Both occupants of the second vehicle were hospitalized with non-incapacitating injuries.
No further information about the crash has been released.
