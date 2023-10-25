ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a crash in Jones County Monday evening.

Kevin Sallas, 49, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 92 near the intersection with FM 1661 around 6:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Sallas was traveling south down FM 1661 when he failed to yield to a semi-truck driver who was traveling down SH 92. The semi-truck then struck Sallas’ pickup.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

No further information has been released.