ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified.

Billiejoe Brooks, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5200 block of Loop 322 around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Police say Brooks was traveling west on the overpass when his motorcycle struck a concrete barrier, causing him to be thrown.

Investigators do not believe alcohol played a part in this fatal crash, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

No further information was released.