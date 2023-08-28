ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Abilene this weekend.

Ricky Lee Tate, 35, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5400 block of Hwy 277 just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators have determined Tate left the road in his pickup then swerved back again, causing him to strike a guardrail and a steel post.

No further information has been released, but the investigation is ongoing.

