ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed during a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Police confirm Justin Travis Graham, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 600 block of T&P Lane around 6:00 p.m.

A press releases states Graham’s pickup veered off the road and struck a telephone phone.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on this fatal traffic event.