ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed during a single-vehicle crash on North 1st Street overnight.

Billy Tullus, 50, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5100 block of North First Street around 11:30 p.m., according to the Abilene Police Department.

Police say Tullus was the front seat passenger in a pickup that left the road while traveling east, going through a grass median and striking a tree.

Tullus was killed upon impact and the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.