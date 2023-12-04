ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mom was hit by a car while she was crossing the street with her little girl and dog Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Willis Street and N 12th Street just before 4:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the family was crossing Willis Street when an SUV that was turning south from N 12th Street hit the mom. She was hospitalized but her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The little girl was not injured, and the dog ran home as well.

Witnesses say the driver of the SUV initially exited the vehicle following the crash but got back inside and drove away when they head police.

No further information has been released.