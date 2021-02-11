Abilene police respond to more than one dozen wrecks due to icy roads

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have already responded to more than one dozen wrecks due to icy roads Thursday morning.

Daily crash reports show 13 wrecks happened in Abilene between 1:40 a.m. and 6:50 a.m.

Police say the most dangerous areas are bridges and overpasses.

Please reference the following winter weather driving guidelines from the Texas Department of Transportation if traveling today: