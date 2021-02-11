Abilene police respond to more than one dozen wrecks due to icy roads

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have already responded to more than one dozen wrecks due to icy roads Thursday morning.
Daily crash reports show 13 wrecks happened in Abilene between 1:40 a.m. and 6:50 a.m.
Police say the most dangerous areas are bridges and overpasses.
Please reference the following winter weather driving guidelines from the Texas Department of Transportation if traveling today:
- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.
- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and do not use cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.
- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
- Be patient. Your trip time –including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.
- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.