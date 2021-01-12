Abilene police respond to several crashes during icy morning commute

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police responded to several crashes due to an icy commute Tuesday morning.

As of 8:15 a.m., officers had responded to 12 crashes, including three major crashes caused by hazardous road conditions, according to a social media post.

The post states intersections are still the main cause for concern, refreezing again after Sunday’s winter weather event.

“Please use caution and slow down when approaching intersections,” police urge everyone on the road.

TxDOT says motorists can also do their part by driving carefully and following these guidelines:

• Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.

• Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway.Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control,so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads.

• Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

• Be patient. Your trip time –including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.

• Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

• Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

