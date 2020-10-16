Abilene police searching for information on hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for information on a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition.

The woman was found lying in the road on the 700 block of North Pioneer Street just before 8:00 p.m. Monday.

She was transported to a local hospital then flown to the Metroplex due to the severity of the injuries.

Investigators haven’t been able to determine exactly what happened, but “some evidence at the scene suggests she was possibly hit by a vehicle,” according to a press release.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

