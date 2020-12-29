Abilene police stepping up patrol to combat DWIs New Year’s weekend

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Police Department wants drivers to know officers will step up DWI enforcement for the holidays. The purpose of stepping up patrol is to help reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities through the use of dedicated patrols. Alcohol-related traffic fatalities continue to occur on our roadways.

For New Year’s weekend, Abilene Police will increase patrols on the streets of Abilene. This increased patrol will consist of officers solely dedicated to the detection and apprehension of DWI offenders. There were three DWI citations last New Year’s Eve and day.

Drivers have many alternatives to driving while intoxicated. They can call a cab, ask a friend or a family member for a ride, hand their keys to a designated driver or simply stay put until they sober up. They also can take advantage of TxDOT’s website SoberRides.org, which lists ride options in areas throughout Texas.

DWI is a serious crime and is 100 percent preventable. Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve as much as 180 days in jail. Other consequences associated with a DWI arrest and conviction can add up to as much as $17,000 or more for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases, and other expenses.

Stay Alive – Don’t Drink and Drive. Lives depend on it, including your own!

