ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of dangerous driving conditions after responding to several black ice crashes Thursday morning.
Between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., the Abilene Police Department had responded to 19 crashes all around town, with more expected as freezing temperatures continue.
“The crash count will continue to grow as more people get on the roads. Please stay home if you can. Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots are very treacherous,” a social media post from APD states.
Anyone who must venture out onto the roads should use extreme caution. Check this live map of road conditions before heading out, and follow these winter weather driving tips from the Texas Department of Transportation:
- Give yourself time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.
- Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).
- Do not use cruise control.
- If you start to lose control, ease off the gas pedals or brakes. Steer into the direction of a skid until you can regain traction, and then straighten your vehicle.
- And if you don’t have to travel, stay home. TxDOT roadway conditions statewide are available at DriveTexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292. TxDOT Twitter feeds and the TxDOT Facebook page are also valuable resources for travel conditions across the state. More winter weather travel information is available on the TxDOT website.