ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of dangerous driving conditions after responding to several black ice crashes Thursday morning.

Between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., the Abilene Police Department had responded to 19 crashes all around town, with more expected as freezing temperatures continue.

“The crash count will continue to grow as more people get on the roads. Please stay home if you can. Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots are very treacherous,” a social media post from APD states.

Anyone who must venture out onto the roads should use extreme caution. Check this live map of road conditions before heading out, and follow these winter weather driving tips from the Texas Department of Transportation: