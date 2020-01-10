Abilene TxDOT preparing roads for winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) -–TxDOT crews started pre-treating bridges and overpasses in the Abilene District Friday morning in preparation for winter weather that could impact the area tonight.Crews across the 13-county district are treating bridges and over passes on Tier 1 and Tier 2 roadways.

The brine mixture will discourage ice from forming on roadways and structures as wintry precipitation begins to fall. The Abilene District is working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor weather conditions. Safety of the traveling public is TxDOT’s priority, and crews will be working in shifts around the clock to prepare for and respond to any wintry weather that moves into the district, monitoring and treating roadways as needed.

Motorists can also do their part by driving carefully and following these guidelines:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on evaluated surfaces.

Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway.Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Your trip time, including short commutes to work, could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been plowed.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

