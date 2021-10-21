Abilene woman indicted in fatal hit-and-run on S. Treadaway Blvd

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wanda Rani Herbert has been indicted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run incident.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on S. Treadaway Boulevard.

Wanda Rani Hebert was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for an Accident Involving Death charge, for allegedly killing Calvin Eugene Roberts III in February 2021.

Roberts’ body was found lying in the middle of the roadway. Early in the investigation, no witnesses had come forward.

Hebert was arrested within 24 hours of the crash then released from jail the next day after posting a $5,000 bond.

No further information about the incident has been disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories