Abilene woman killed in Coleman County crash

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –An Abilene woman was killed during a crash in Coleman County Tuesday night.

Candace Barr, 53, was pronounced dead at the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the US 84 bypass at North Colorado Street, according to the Coleman Police Department.

Police say officers arrived on scene to find Barr’s SUV and a pickup truck on the side of the road with heavy damage.

A passenger in Barr’s SUV and the driver of the pickup truck were both sent to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene for treatment.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working to determine the cause of this crash.

No further information was released.