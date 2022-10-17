NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend.

Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Pyron was traveling west down the road when she lost control around a curve, causing her to leave the road and strike a sign and a fence. Her SUV did catch fire upon impact.

Investigators were able to preliminarily identify Pyron as the victim but are still waiting on the results of an autopsy for official confirmation.

No further information has been released.