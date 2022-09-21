ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning.

Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department.

The press release states Guns was traveling west down the service road when she crossed into the eastbound lanes to pass a vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck head-on.

It’s unknown if the driver of the pickup was injured, but Gun was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

No further information has been released.