Abilene woman killed in Jones County crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed during a crash in Jones County Friday evening.

Amanda Renee Charlton, 30, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 414 five miles northwest of Tye around 7:30 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Charlton was traveling east on CR 414 when her car veered off the roadway and rolled over.

Charlton, who the report claims was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected upon impact.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this crash.

