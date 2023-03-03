TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was ejected and two others were injured during a crash in Taylor County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened off Hwy 84 near CR 133 just after 3:00 p.m.

A KTAB and KRBC crew at the scene was able two see two vehicles, one minivan and one pickup truck, had crashed.

One person, who was ejected from one of the vehicles, was flown to the hospital via helicopter, and their current condition is unknown.

Two other people were seen sitting in ambulances. Police scanner traffic indicated they may have been trapped in their vehicle and their conditions are also unknown.

Traffic is being diverted away from the crash location while first responders continue to clean up and investigate.

No further information has been released.