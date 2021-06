TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person is dead after a fatal crash on I-20 in Tye Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms the fatality, saying one person involved in a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near FM 707 was killed and multiple others were injured. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Investigators are at the scene working to determine the cause of this crash.

No further information has been released.