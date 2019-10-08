At least one person hospitalized, another trapped after wreck in southeast Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person has been hospitalized and another is trapped following a wreck in southeast Abilene.
The collision happened between at least two vehicles at the intersection of Oldham Lane and Industrial Blvd around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police scanner traffic indicated 4 or more people were injured, saying three sustained non-life-threatening injuries and another was in critical condition.
Scanner traffic also revealed one person is trapped in a vehicle at the scene of the crash.
A KTAB and KRBC crew watched more than a dozen fire fighters work to get the person out of the vehicle.
That person’s condition is not known at the time.
The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.
Abilene PD is asked motorists to avoid the area while officers respond to the crash.
