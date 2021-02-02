Benjamin man killed in Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Benjamin man was killed during a crash in Knox County Monday morning.

Donnie Edward Ryder, 79, of Benjamin, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of U.S. 82 and SH 6 in Benjamin around 6:25 a.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release states Ryder left the intersection and pulled out in front of a semi-trailer that was traveling west down U.S. 82.

No other injuries have been reported in connection to this crash and no further information was released.