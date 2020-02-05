Winter weather causing wrecks across Big Country, I-20 westbound shutdown in Abilene

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Winter weather has been causing big rigs and other vehicles to wreck across the Big Country Wednesday morning.

In Abilene, an 18-wheeler jack-knifed at mile marker 284 on westbound I-20, causing the interstate to shut down.

Advisory: I-20 Westbound lane has been closed & rerouted due to 2 crashes. One @ mm 283 & 286. One semi is jackknifed. Avoid the area. Roadways remain treacherous. — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) February 5, 2020

At least two 18-wheelers are stalled out on I-20 in Sweetwater as well, causing travel delays around mile marker 242.

KTAB and KRBC have heard several others wrecks on police scanner traffic from across the area.

Travel is not advised, but if anyone must get out, please follow these winter weather driving texts from TxDOT:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses , as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.

Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control,so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

