ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Bird scooter rider was hit by a pickup truck in north Abilene Sunday night.

The crash happened on the 900 block of Grape Street just after 10:00 p.m.

Police say multiple individuals were riding bird scooters in the outside lane while traveling north down Grape Street when one of the scooter riders turned left into the path of a pickup truck that was in the inside lane.

The Bird scooter rider, identified as a 17-year-old from Abilene, was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of this crash but they did say speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

No other information was released.