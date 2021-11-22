Both drivers killed during fiery head-on collision in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two drivers were killed during a fiery head-on collision in Taylor County early Saturday morning.

Samuel D. Caldwell, 78, of Sonora, and Darrell V. Mills, 50, of Abilene were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 near mile maker 272 just after 4:30 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Caldwell and Mills were traveling opposite directions on the interstate when their pickup trucks collided head-on in the median.

Mills’ pickup caught fire and was completely burned, the report reveals.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

