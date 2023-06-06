CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler driver was killed during a crash on I-20 in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 310 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 1:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver likely fell asleep or suffered a medical issue, causing him to drive across the highway, the frontage road, and a drainage ditch, eventually stopping in some trees. A drill pipe then entered the cab of the 18-wheeler upon impact.

Investigators say there is no indication brakes were ever applied during the crash.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in this fatal crash and no further information has been released.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide additional details as they are made public.