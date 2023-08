A man was hit while walking his bicycle across Winters Freeway in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was hit while walking his bicycle on Winters Freeway in Abilene Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the exchange with Hwy 83/84 around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the man was walking his bicycle across the freeway when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was hospitalized and his current condition is not known at this time.

No further information has been released.