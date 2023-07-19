A pedestrian was struck and killed on S 1st Street in Abilene Wednesday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was killed on South 1st Street in Abilene Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian, only identified by police as female, was struck in the eastbound lanes of S 1st Street near the 4500 block across from Discount Tire.

Police also confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic was directed away from the crash as the investigation was ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

