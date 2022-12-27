ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects fled the scene after crashing and flipping a car they were test driving in Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lynwood Lane and Leggett Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries because police are still looking for the suspects who fled following the crash.

Investigators are also still working to determine the cause.

