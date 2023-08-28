EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood woman was killed and a teen was injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Kathy Culwell, 53, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 1300 block of Early Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.

A crash report from the Early Police Department states the vehicle was traveling west down the road when it veered off and struck a power pole before crashing into a tree.

Culwell died upon impact and the teen was extracted from the vehicle before being flown to a hospital in Ft. Worth for treatment.

No further information has been released.