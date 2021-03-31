Chase ends when suspect crashes into Jones County creek

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A chase ended when a suspect crashed into a Jones County creek Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began for unknown reason in Taylor County around 3:00 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers pursued the suspect north on Hwy 277 until he crashed into a creek just inside Jones County limits near Hawley.

No one, including the suspect, was injured during the pursuit or subsequent crash.

Police took the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, into custody.

