EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night.

Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reports Stuart lost control of the Polaris ATV, causing it to rollover onto it’s side. He was partially ejected upon impact.

No other individuals were involved in this fatal crash, which is still under investigation.

