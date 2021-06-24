Cisco volunteer firefighter killed in crash

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco Volunteer Firefighter was killed in a crash Wednesday.

Ian Leker, who has been a reserve firefighter since 2018, was killed alongside a family member.

Fire Chief Walter Fairbanks released the following statement in light of Leker’s death:

Today the Cisco Fire Department was notified that it lost one of its own. Cisco Volunteer Firefighter Ian Leker was killed yesterday along with another family member in a car accident. Ian served as a volunteer firefighter and a reserve firefighter since June of 2018. Please keep the Leker family in your thoughts.

Details on the fatal crash have not been released.

