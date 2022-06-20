ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is looking to enter into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to put sidewalks along a certain stretch of S. 14th Street.

During Thursday’s meeting, city council members will hear a report, hold a discussion, then take action on the “South 14th Walkability Project”.

If an agreement is approved, the City of Abilene would pay $437,281, which is 20% of the $2,227,096 project.

This money will be from remaining funds from the 2015 General Bond Fund.

TxDOT has already allocated the rest of the bill from their Transportation Alternatives Set Aside fund.

The “South 14th Walkability Project” would install pedestrian facilities, such as a sidewalk, traffic heads, pedestrian bridges, and any necessary infrastructure, along S 14th Street from Pioneer Drive to Barrow Street.

There is already what city staff is calling a “well-worn path” in this area from pedestrians who are trying to access shops, restaurants, and other businesses from the residences off S. 14th Street.

