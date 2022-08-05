SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater is beginning their 2022 Seal Coat Project.

Intersections in the following neighborhoods will be blocked off throughout the course of this project, beginning at the top of the list and working on down:

Texas Department of Transportation officials say seal coat is, “a layer of sprayed-on asphalt, followed by a thin layer of aggregate, particulate material that can be composed of sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, recycled concrete or geosynthetic substances. The resulting surface is durable, flexible and weather-resistant. A seal coat can extend the life of an existing pavement structure by sealing cracks and preventing moisture entering into the underlying layers.”

It’s currently unknown how long the City of Sweetwater’s 2022 Seal Coat Project will take to complete.