ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified.

Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Abilene police say a witness reported seeing the Grays’ motorcycle enter the I-20 ramp off Elmdale Road, but once on the highway, they failed to maintain a single lane, crossing both lanes of traffic before colliding into the cable barrier.

Both riders were ejected upon impact. The Grays’ deaths mark 20 deaths on Abilene roads in 15 separate fatal events since January 1.

The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing.